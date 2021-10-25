CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police find missing 82-year-old woman with dementia

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KUlr_0cbuLJMm00
82-year-old Ruth Collins (Photo courtesy of the Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Police were seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia before she was later found Monday afternoon.

The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News Ruth Collins was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. in the area of 6 Homestead Street in Roxbury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

