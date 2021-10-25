Boston Police find missing 82-year-old woman with dementia
BOSTON — Police were seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia before she was later found Monday afternoon.
The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News Ruth Collins was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. in the area of 6 Homestead Street in Roxbury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
