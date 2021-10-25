Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions.
But making the method work at scale poses major challenges and the technique may not be the 'silver bullet' everyone is hoping for. Critics argue it may just push emissions elsewhere.
Finding ways to decarbonise steel, an indispensable component of modern industry, is one of the keys to drastically reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals.
Among heavy industries, iron and steel production is the number one contributor to CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
