Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a Sunday statement from China's top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO