Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

 7 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A closely watched survey of German business optimism has sagged for the fourth month in a row. The...

The Motley Fool

Harley-Davidson Defies Expectations and Supply Chain Woes

Harley-Davidson beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines. Higher-priced motorcycles drove the bike maker's gains. Supply chain disruptions could upset plans for similar gains in the future. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) got a warm welcome from the market after reporting third-quarter financial results that roared past analyst expectations, but...
RETAIL
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
srqmagazine.com

Will Port Manatee Ease Supply Chain Woes?

With a supply line crisis looming, state officials are openly wooing shippers to send goods from the East into Florida ports. With Port Manatee still the closest U.S. deepwater port to the Panama Canal, could that mean a boon to local logistics?. Port Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras said that’s...
PALMETTO, FL
AFP

Reinventing steelmaking for a green revolution

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionise the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions. But making the method work at scale poses major challenges and the technique may not be the 'silver bullet' everyone is hoping for. Critics argue it may just push emissions elsewhere. Finding ways to decarbonise steel, an indispensable component of modern industry, is one of the keys to drastically reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals. Among heavy industries, iron and steel production is the number one contributor to CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

French trawler owners still in dark over U.K.-French fishing

GRANVILLE, France — (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline by two days amid a post-Brexit fishing spat with Britain. Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday to license more French vessels to fish...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a Sunday statement from China's top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China’s economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs. In a statement Sunday, National Bureau of Statistics economist...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Canada economy seen weaker than expected as supply chain woes weigh

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy most likely underperformed expectations in the third quarter amid ongoing supply chain woes and a brutal drought, official data suggested on Friday, prompting analysts to forecast the Bank of Canada could move slower on rate hikes. The economy expanded by 0.4% in...
RETAIL
mobileworldlive.com

Supply chain woes chip away at smartphone sales

Global chip shortages led to limited inventories for smartphone manufacturers during Q3, resulting in a 6 per cent year-on-year decline in shipments, Canalys revealed. The company placed shipments at 325.5 million units compared with 348 million units in Q3 2020, with analysts noting supply constraints are now extending to the high end of the market, as evidenced by shortages of Samsung Galaxy Note devices.
RETAIL
nny360.com

U.S. posts weak growth on supply chain woes

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the second...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Lockheed tumbles 12% as supply chain woes hammer forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lockheed Martin Corp dramatically lowered its sales expectations for this year and next on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hobbled the top U.S. defense contractor’s supply chain, sending its shares down 12%. The pandemic has crippled many companies’ ability to send and receive the parts and supplies...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Leveraging Service and Existing Materials to Combat Supply Chain Woes in Technology

Ask any CIO to cite the most significant impacts of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their IT estate, and invariably listed within their Top 3 issues will be the continued delay in hardware shipments due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Although chip production has increased slightly in the last few months or so, analysts across the board are predicting that chip shortages will continue to be pervasive across the next few years, with demand still far outstripping supply. Hardware refreshes were delayed due to economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, further stressing data center management.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Lockheed clips revenue outlook on supply chain woes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp lowered its 2021 revenue expectations by 2.5% to $67 billion on Tuesday and said next year’s revenue could fall to $66 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic hobbles the company’s supply chain. The news sent Lockheed’s shares down 7.7% in premarket trading. The...
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Industrial giant 3M lowers profit outlook on supply chain woes

(Reuters) – 3M Co cut its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, as the diversified manufacturer battles rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and higher commodity prices. While demand for goods has rebounded with massive stimulus and the reopening of economies, a labor shortage and soaring raw material prices have left U.S....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden heads to G20 to talk energy prices, supply chain woes

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, hoping to signal U.S. re-engagement with allies after four years of Donald Trump's "America First" policies, heads to a meeting of G20 leaders in Europe this week to discuss energy prices, the Iranian nuclear program and supply chain issues, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

