The pandemic was good for big tobacco. Briefly, anyway. A report last week showed what was obviously bad news for anyone who’d like to see fewer people in our nation lighting up. Until, just two days later, came news that things were perhaps not quite so bad anymore. First came the sorry news that cigarette smoking increased in 2020 for the first time in two decades. In a way, this isn’t at all surprising: Businesses were shuttered and people were told to shelter at home.

