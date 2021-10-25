Readers respond: No walk in the park for dog owners

We are senior citizens. We moved to Portland from Wilmington, N.C., eight years ago because our daughter lives here. We bought a home in a 55-and-older community in Northeast Portland, and now our property taxes have increased by 8% to more than $5,000. We are originally from New York City and lived for many years in the South, where seniors are given breaks by a homestead exemption and/or exempting part of their retirement income that is taxed by the state. Oregon has no such laws in place, and it is getting harder for seniors to stay in their homes. The only property tax relief is to defer your taxes, then your heirs are responsible for paying them upon your death and sale of your home.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO