Las Vegas police say that the May shooting deaths of a man and a woman who were found in separate locations might be connected to an unpaid debt on a stolen vehicle. Eric Mosley, 31, and Sandra Cruz–Lopez, 39, were found on May 9, both shot to death. Mosley was found in his trailer, and Cruz-Lopez, his ex-girlfriend, was found in a burning truck on Mother’s Day around 6 miles away. Now, police are saying that they might have been killed over an unpaid debt on a stolen car — debt that amounted to somewhere between $100 and $800, local CBS affiliate KLAS reported.

