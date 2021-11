Pilot program in Metro Burlington to offer collection locations where consumers return the durable plastic packaging for breweries to reuse. Vermont Business Magazine Millions of plastic can carriers end up in the hands of Vermont’s craft beer and cider drinkers each year, with most being tossed into single-stream recycling bins because manufacturers market them as “100% recyclable.” What craft beverage producers, recycling companies, and some consumers have come to realize, however, is that while such marketing claims may be true in theory they don’t always hold up in reality.

VERMONT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO