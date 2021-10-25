CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo concerned over China-Russia naval drills near Japan

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
 7 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has expressed concern after China and Russia held a joint naval exercise in which 10 of their...

