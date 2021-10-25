CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

2 ‘minimum custody’ inmates escape work detail in Davidson Co.

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
A search got underway Monday morning after two “minimum custody” inmates walked off work detail in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 32-year-old Steven Hooberry, of Joelton, and 34-year-old Jason Morris, of Antioch, walked-off their work detail assignment at 6:30 a.m.

Both had been assigned at the DCSO’s Correctional Services Center, located at 5117 Harding Place, and are serving time for probation violations. DCSO officials said they were also housed at the Correctional Development Center-Male, which is also on Harding Place.

“With outside clearance, inmates work daily on various assignments including bulk-item disposal, grass cutting, and janitorial services,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who sees them should call 911.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

