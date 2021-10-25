CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say that two soldiers were lightly hurt when a group of some 60 migrants tried...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid

New coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Russia on Saturday with authorities looking to stem soaring infections and deaths in Europe's worst hit country by fatalities. Regions across the country have imposed some virus restrictions but the most stringent began this week in Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- with non-essential services shuttered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Germany to keep border open despite migrant influx from Belarus

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is not considering closing its border with Poland to stem the flow of migrants trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday. “No one intends to close the border,” Seehofer told journalists at a conference on the migration...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Polish#Africa#Razor#Ap#The Border Guards#European Union#Baltic
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
U.K.
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
wcn247.com

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Scott Morrison has attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal. Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him in June about the fate of a contract to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. Australia dumped that deal when it formed an alliance with U.S. and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology. Morrison said he made clear to Macron in June that conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s needs. Macron later texted: “Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?”
POLITICS
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy