CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Hate crimes against Asian Americans higher in 2020 than first reported

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLMrZ_0cbuJDrA00

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hate crimes against Americans of Asian descent increased in 2020 even more than federal authorities first reported, the FBI said in an update on Monday.

The FBI said the figures it reported in August were incomplete due to an error in statistics from the state of Ohio. At the time, the bureau said crimes against Asian Americans increased 70% last year. Monday's update pushed that figure to 76%.

The FBI said it corrected the error in the Ohio reporting.

Jay Greenberg, deputy assistant director of the FBI's criminal division, said that the increase occurred mostly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because a hate crime is defined as a violent or property crime with a bias motivation, that crime could be categorized a number of different ways," Greenberg told ABC News.

"We would like the public to reach out to us if they believe that they are a victim of a hate crime. It's not for the public to make that determination; we will work with our state and local partners and help determine how best to investigate that."

The FBI update said more than 60% of hate crimes nationwide were motivated by race.

The bureau noted that one-fifth of hate crimes in 2020 were motivated by sexual orientation and 13% were attributed to religious bias.

Comments / 101

DHC
7d ago

They won’t admit that blacks are doing most of it, another inconvenient truth. The blacks are always supposed to be the victims. If it were whites we would be hearing it non stop as to what predators we are

Reply(36)
29
Brian Maves
7d ago

I don't know why they don't say the truth that blacks are committing most of these crimes.

Reply(2)
18
Jared Hartleben
6d ago

Mostly by African-Americans. Whose lives matter more. Figure that one out Pelosi!

Reply(1)
14
Related
arcamax.com

LA County reports 76% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

LOS ANGELES — Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76% in Los Angeles County last year, mirroring a disturbing trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal attacks on Asian Americans rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in L.A. County in 2020, more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Multiple Hate Crimes Reported in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are reporting one hate crime in April and four hate crimes between July through September of this year. The police department presented its quarterly report of hate crimes in Fargo to the City Commission this week. Incidents included in the quarterly report were the spray painting of a church statue, the terrorizing of a Native American with a knife and ethnic slurs, and an unknown suspect yelling racial slurs at a truck stop.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
HuffingtonPost

2020 Had The Most Reported Hate Crimes Since 2001: FBI Data

The most hate crimes in the U.S. since 2001 were reported last year, according to newly released data from the FBI that also revealed a stunning 76% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. Though anti-Asian incidents made up just a small percentage of the 8,263 hate crimes reported in 2020, they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Rose 73% Last Year, Updated FBI Data Says

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased more than 73 percent in 2020, according to newly corrected FBI data. It’s a disproportionate uptick compared to hate crimes in general, which rose 13 percent. The FBI’s data, originally released in August, was reposted Monday morning after an error was found in Ohio’s reporting system....
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas police, Asian Americans build bridge to prevent hate crimes

DALLAS — In front of the H Mart in Carrollton, a popular Korean American grocery store in the community north of Dallas, Officer Chang Chi approached shopper after shopper to speak to them briefly in Korean and hand each person a flyer from the pile in his hands. “They will...
TEXAS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mobile hate crime reporting campaign launched by FBI

MILWAUKEE - The FBI in Milwaukee launched on Friday, Oct. 22 a mobile hate crime reporting campaign utilizing a pair of Milwaukee County Transit System buses as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting hate crime to law enforcement. "No one in our community should ever have to live...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hate Crime#Asian Americans#Property Crime#Abc News
CBS News

2020 saw highest number of reported hate crimes in two decades, updated FBI data shows

The number of hate crimes reported in 2020 was the highest recorded in two decades, according to updated FBI data released Monday. The FBI revealed its amended hate crime statistics for fiscal year 2020 following a technical submission error that had excluded some data from Ohio in the agency's original release in August. The FBI has since addressed the technical challenge in the state's reporting system.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

FBI releases latest 2020 Hate Crime Statistics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today the FBI’s UCR program (Uniform Crime Reporting) released amended hate crime statistics about bias-motivated incidents for the 2020 year. Law enforcement agencies submitted reports involving 8,263 criminal incidents as being motivated by bias towards race, ethnicity ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity. This is a significant increase from 2019 which saw a reported 7,287 criminal incidents.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios

FBI says it undercounted hate crimes in 2020

The number of hate crimes reported in the 2020 fiscal year soared to the highest recorded in nearly two decades, according to updated FBI data released Monday. Context: The FBI said a technical submission error had excluded some data from Ohio in the agency's previous count, which was published in August. The error has since been addressed, with the updated data including over 500 previously excluded hate crime incidents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

FBI launches anti-hate crime campaign, billboards to appear locally

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After seeing a sharp increase in the number of hate crimes reported to the FBI. The agency launched a PR campaign, nationwide, encouraging citizens to report these types of crimes. Along I-41, just south of the Wrightstown exit, is a new billboard. It’s part of...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FBI sees spike in hate crimes

Things you should consider before buying an electric car. Family of woman killed in domestic abuse creates scholarship. Karissa Peronto's family wants to help Luxemburg-Casco students pursue a career in health care, like she did. Heritage Hill restoration honors Hispanic migrants. Updated: 1 hour ago. Before he died, Antonio Saldana...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Anti-Asian hate crimes heightened by COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new report by the FBI shows that anti-Asian hate crimes rose by more than 76% last year. This comes after the number of all hate crimes in Ohio was underreported. “This has been going on for almost two years now, and we are all suffering,” said Manjula Sankarappa, executive director […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KRQE News 13

FBI launches effort to combat hate crimes in Navajo language

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing advertisements in Navajo to combat hate crime. The FBI says speakers of the Navajo language, who are on Facebook, may have noticed advertisements in their newsfeeds. The ads are part of a three-month campaign. It encourages victims and witnesses of hate crimes to contact the FBI. The ads […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
signalscv.com

Anti-Asian hate crime report misreports Santa Clarita incident

The 2020 Anti-Asian hate crime report released by L.A. County inaccurately reported an incident in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to officials familiar with the report. Released last week, the report stated that anti-Asian hate crime had seen a 76% increase between 2019 and 2020 countywide, with 44 anti-Asian hate crimes being reported in the last calendar year.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy