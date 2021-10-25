Wine Lips release “In The Clear” video

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth has released a new music video for his “Legacy” single. “Legacy” is the latest hip-hop single from Truth, who has been rapping for numerous years. The song was produced by Justin “J-Trx” Echols, and written by Truth and Echols. It was released by the Create Music Group.
Glacier Veins have released a video for their new single "Cover Me". The video was directed by Alec James. The song is available digitally via Equal Vision Records. Glacier Veins released their album The World You Want to See in 2020. Check out the video below.
Bad Operation have released a live video for their song "Bagel Rooks". The video was filmed at the band's first show at Banks Street Bar in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was filmed and edited by Mitch Wells. The song is off Bad Operation's self titled album, Bad Operation that was released in 2020 via Bad Time Records and Community Records. Check out the video below.
Toronto based Respire have released a video for "Catacombs Part II". The video was directed and produced by Vanessa Gloux. The song is off their album Black Line that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
UK proggers Solstice have released a new live video for Shout. The song was recorded at the band's recent live show at The Crauford in Milton Keynes, and you can watch it below. At the same time, guitarist Andy Glass has been bringing Prog up to speed with the band's...
Anxious have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Little Green House and will be out January 21, 2022 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a video for their song "In April" that was directed by Chris Tharp. Anxious will be touring the US with Koyo next month and released their EP New Shapes in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
French progressive metallers GOJIRA have released a music video for the song "Sphinx". The clip was directed and animated by Zev Deans, who has previously helmed videos for BEHEMOTH, GHOST and more. "Sphinx" is taken from GOJIRA's latest album, "Fortitude", which entered Billboard's Top Albums chart at No. 1 last...
The party's rocking, raise your drinks. Stone Whiskey continues to promote their incredible debut album, Rebels Of The Sun, with the release of a sixth single and video, "Livin' Wild". North Carolina hard rockers, Stone Whiskey, released their debut album, Rebels Of The Sun, a record chock full of hard-hitting...
Big D and the Kids Table have released a video for their song "You Buggin'" featuring Melt-Banana. The video was directed by Tim Dennesen. The song is off Do Your Art that was released last week via SideOne Dummy. Check out the video below.
Belfast based Gender Chores have released a cover of "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads. The song is available digitally and all proceeds will go to Rape Crisis Northern Ireland. Gender Chores released their Womansplain EP in 2019. Check out the cover below.
On Friday, Classics of Love played a house show in the LA area. The band has not played a show in a number of years and it is their first show since the release of World of Burning Hate [EP] in 2020. . The lineup was the "new" version of...
Former Member isKid Dynamite’s Jason Shevchuk and producer Will Yip. Today, without any prior announcement, the band released their second album. It's called Manageable Scratches and it's out today digitally. The vinyl is out via Yip's Memory Music label on March 14, 2021. You can stream it at Brooklyn Vegan. The band released Old Youth in 2018.
Signs of the Swarm have released a video for “Hymns Ov Invocation,” the opening track from their recently-released album Absolvere. “With ‘Hymns Ov Invocation’ we wanted to deliver a strong, high energy video to captivate the intensity of the song. Demonstrating the heavier territories of Absolvere, ‘Hymns Ov Invocation’ brings the heat right out the gate! The track features mind bending riffs, brutal blast beats, and blood curdling vocals packaged together in just 4 minutes of face pummelling deathcore. We wanted to bring some melody to the opening track of Absolvere, in the form of ear-catching guitar riffs and head-turning soundscapes.
Regal Worm, the musical project of Cobalt Chapel and I Monster's Jarrod Gosling have released a new video for Bonzai Master, which you can watch below. Bonzai Master is taken from Regal Worm's third album, The Hideous Goblink, which was released through Quatermass in October. The Hideous Goblink is, according...
UK punk band Boss, made up of Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, Maxime Smadja of Rixe, Charle Manning Walker of Chubby and The Gang, The Chisel's Nick Sarnella, and Amaury Benitez, have released a new song. The song is called "Cash 'Em In" and features an intro from Cal Craham of The Chisel. It is off their upcoming 7-inch of the same name out December 3 via Static Shock Records. Boss released Steel Box 45 in 2018. Check out the song below.
Canadian recording artist, Neon Jesus has unveiled his new single, “Red Lips”, which fuses blues-inspired guitar with the relentless pulse of electronic dance music. And though the pairing is historically unconventional, the result is an electrifying, genre-defying track, ultimately leaving an indelible mark on the listener. The idea to meld...
We are thrilled to bring to you a brand new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Knoxville's Rough Dreams. The band just released a music video for their single "Disappear". The single is off of the band's debut LP titled Disappear. Reappear. The band is heading to play Gainesville The Fest this weekend. See below to check out their latest single.
Spanish Love Songs have released a Blink-182 cover. It is called "I Miss You (Doom and Gloom)". The song is out now digitally via Pure Noise Records. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the song below.
Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Chicago's The Hushdrops. The Hushdrops have been around since the early '90s and are about to release thier third album, The Static. include John San Juan of Material Issue and Jim Shapiro of Veruca Salt. Sadly, drummer Joe Camarillo passed away after the recording of the new album. As the band states, this might be the last release by the group as San Juan and Shapiro considered Camarillo to be the "soul of the band." The new track, "elevator," fittingly opens with Camarillo's spartan byt masterful drumming.
