IONIA COUNTY, MI – A convenience-store clerk was critically injured when he was repeatedly stabbed by a robber wielding a Katana sword, sheriff’s deputies said. The victim, a 56-year-old Lyons man, suffered serious injuries to his face and head during the attack Sunday, Oct. 31, at a store in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue near North State Street just outside of the City of Ionia.

IONIA, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO