Tofers Hampton sustainable smoking slippers are ethically made with eco-friendly materials

We’ve been seeing an influx of some cutthroat and drool-worthy automotive designs at Yanko Design. But a genre that really and truly piqued my interest was – sustainable and eco-friendly automotives! In a world, where the pandemic transformed our way of life and truly instilled the importance of living consciously and carefully within us, it’s time that we apply the same principles to Automotives. In fact, half of the world’s air pollution comes from passenger vehicles! Hence, we curated a collection of automotives that check all the boxes when it comes to being environment-friendly! Each automotive is innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. Amped with killer speed, dashing good looks, impenetrable safety standards, and a non-threatening attitude to Mother Earth – every automotive we have featured has broken some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they will do the same for you as well. From a sustainable Lamborghini of the future to a DIY sustainable café racer-inspired e-bike – each of these designs is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry while managing to be a boon to the environment!

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO