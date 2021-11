Dole Fresh Vegetables is voluntarily recalling certain garden salad products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A single sample of garden salad tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during a random sample test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the company announcement posted on the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website noted. As such, even if the products are already past the "best if used by" date and thus are likely no longer on store shelves, consumers are being urged to check their homes if they may have bought it and still have it.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO