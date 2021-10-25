CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House 'deeply alarmed' by apparent military takeover in Sudan

 7 days ago
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover in Sudan, which is contrary to the will of the country's people, the White House said on Monday.

"We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Pale rider
7d ago

Maybe they should be concerned about the millions of people pouring across our borders unchecked and nothing being done to stop it this is a invasion and most of the people coming are fighting age men eventually something is going to happen when the aid from Biden ends.

White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan takeover -Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is looking at a full range of economic tools to respond to the military takeover in Sudan and has been in close contact with Gulf countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sudan’s military dissolved a power-sharing government and deposed a...
WSB Radio

US ‘deeply alarmed’ by reports of possible Sudan coup

KHARTOUM, Sudan — The U.S. government has responded to reports that a possible military coup is unfolding in Sudan, which has been grappling with a transition to democracy in the wake of the 2019 ouster of its former autocratic leader, Omar al-Bashir. In a statement early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy...
industryglobalnews24.com

US suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan after military takeover

The United States has suspended US$700 million aid to Sudan. The United States of America has urged for an immediate restoration of a civilian government, after the military takeover. Highlights. United States suspends US$700 million aid to Sudan. PM Abdalla Hamdok and his wife are taken away from their home.
Gephardt Daily

Sudan’s military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup

Oct. 26 (UPI) — The Sudanese military seized control of the country early Monday and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in an apparent coup. “This is a new Sudan,” military chief Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan said in a news conference, The New York Times reported....
Birmingham Star

International Community Condemns Apparent Military Coup in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the "immediate" release of Sudan's detained leaders following an apparent military coup. "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter, referencing the landmark power-sharing agreement that Sudan's military and civilian leaders signed in 2019 after months of deadly protests.
Shore News Network

Sudan military dissolves transitional government in apparent coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
