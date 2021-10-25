White House 'deeply alarmed' by apparent military takeover in Sudan

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover in Sudan, which is contrary to the will of the country's people, the White House said on Monday.

"We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

