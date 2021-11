The LA Rams have a complete and fully stocked offensive arsenal for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. They have the second most prolific receiver in the NFL in Cooper Kupp. They have the ever-dependable team-first receiver in Robert Woods. They have an electrifying second-year receiver whose speed and route running are underestimated in Van Jefferson. And they even have a tight end who could easily put up 1000 yards in a single season if the Rams would route more of the offense through him in Tyler Higbee.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO