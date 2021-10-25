CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.E.M. to Release 25th Anniversary Reissue of ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago

Grammy-nominated rock band, R.E.M. announced the release of the 25th-anniversary reissue of the band’s famed 1996 album New Adventures In Hi-Fi. The reissue is set to drop Friday (October 29).

R.E.M., which officially broke up in 2011, will “never reunite,” said the band’s frontman and singer, Michael Stipe. The Georgia-born group, which rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, still boasts legions of fans thanks to emotive hits like, “Losing My Religion” and “Everybody Hurts.”

The band also shared a remastered version of the song, “New Test Leper,” from the upcoming release, which you can check out here below.

The new 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will feature a bevy of B-sides and rarities, previously unreleased video footage, in-depth interviews with all four founding band members, along with interviews with Patti Smith and Thom Yorke, never-before-seen archival photos, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrtbQ_0cbuG3w600

According to a technical-sounding statement about the new reissue project, “The bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK.

“Additionally, the Blu-ray features New Adventures in Hi-Fi in stunning Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, plus five HD-restored music videos including ‘Bittersweet Me,’ ‘Electrolite,’ and ‘E-Bow the Letter.’ Housed in a 52-page hardcover book, the collection includes archival photographs—many of which have never been published—plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.

“An Expanded Edition is also available as a 2-CD or digital collection, including the remastered album along with B-sides and rarities. The 2-CD offers an exclusive 24” x 24” poster and four collectible postcards, as well as a booklet featuring new liner notes and archival photos. Additionally, the newly remastered album will be available as a 2-LP set, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with lacquers cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio. Fans can preview all physical formats via the official unboxing trailer here. A limited-edition pressing on clear and black marbled vinyl is also available exclusively at R.E.M.’s official store (limited to 1,000 worldwide), along with special New Adventures in Hi-Fi merchandise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLabg_0cbuG3w600
Photo by Chris Bilheimer

NEW ADVENTURES IN HI-FI 25TH ANNIVERSARY TRACK LISTS:

Deluxe Edition (2-CD/1-Blu-Ray):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-Ray)

1. R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56)

2. New Adventures in Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13)

3. New Adventures in Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio

4. New Adventures in Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio

5. E-Bow the Letter (Music Video)

6. Bittersweet Me (Music Video)

7. Electrolite (Music Video)

8. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us (Music Video)

9. New Test Leper (Music Video)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qdele_0cbuG3w600
Photos by Chris Bilheimer)

Expanded Edition (2-CD):

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi (remastered audio)1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus Version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

New Adventures in Hi-Fi (Vinyl):

Side A

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

Side B

1. Undertow

2. E-Bow the Letter

3. Leave

Side C

1. Departure

2. Bittersweet Me

3. Be Mine

4. Binky the Doormat

Side D

1. Zither

2. So Fast, So Numb

3. Low Desert

4. Electrolite

(All photos by Chris Bilheimer)

brooklynvegan.com

Ride announce ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary tour and vinyl reissue series

Shoegaze greats Ride will celebrate the pandemic-belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 Creation Records debut, Nowhere, on tour. So far only UK dates, which will happen in April of 2022, have been announced. Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM BST, and all dates are listed below.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Shares Energetic New Song “Bitterblue 2” To Celebrate Reissue Of Teaser And The Firecat 50 Anniversary Box Set

British singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens has shared an energetic new song titled “Bitterblue 2” in celebration of the reissue of his 1971 album, Teaser and The Firecat. The album is being revitalized with a 50th anniversary box set that includes a remastering of the singer-songwriter’s original album artwork and never before heard versions of the songs. “Bitterblue” originally featured on the 1971 version of Teaser and The Firecat.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert. Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe. In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like...
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

The Rolling Stones’ 40th anniversary ‘Tattoo You’ reissue hit stores today

The Rolling Stones‘ expanded 40th anniversary version of their chart-topping 1981 album Tattoo You got its release today. The reissue, which is available in multiple formats and configurations, features nine previously unreleased tracks from that period. All versions of the Tattoo You reissue feature a newly remastered version of the...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF EVA CASSIDY’S FIRST SOLO ALBUM “LIVE AT BLUES ALLEY” SET FOR RELEASE ON DECEMBER 3 FROM BLIX STREET RECORDS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

LIVE AT BLUES ALLEY, the only solo album released during the late singer Eva Cassidy’s short lifetime will be released on December 3, 2021, as a specially remastered 25th Anniversary Edition from Blix Street Records via its new distribution agreement with ADA. It will be available in CD and digital formats as well as a 180g 45rpm double LP set created to fully showcase the recordings’ phenomenal sound. This will mark the recording’s first appearance on vinyl.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Plays ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and Shares Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning musician, Billy Strings, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (October 25) and performed his signature heart-pumping acoustic bluegrass music for a rendition of the song, “Red Daisy.”. Watch the performance for the song from Strings’ album, Renewal, below. Of Renewal, which Strings released earlier this year, the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Japanese Breakfast Drops Surprise EP, Covers Weezer

Today, October 28, Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) released a new EP in conjunction with Spotify called, Live at Electric Lady EP. On the album, the famed Philadelphia-born musician and best-selling author also covered the popular Weezer song, “Say It Ain’t So.”. “Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Michael Stipe Looks Back On R.E.M.’s New Adventures In Hi-Fi 25 Years Later

Ahead of a new 25th anniversary reissue, the R.E.M. singer digs deep into the songs on the band's final album with drummer Bill Berry. I have a theory about R.E.M.’s tenth album, New Adventures In Hi-Fi, but who doesn’t? In the final seconds of the final song, “Electrolite,” the music falls away and leaves Michael Stipe to sing the final line a cappella: “I’m outta here.” But what if he’s actually saying, “I’m out to here”? What if the man known for mumble-singing on the band’s earliest albums was picking that technique back up and pointedly slurring his words to leave the song and the album open-ended? Rather than bowing out of something, that line becomes a way of measuring how far he and the band have come. It’s R.E.M. marking their place in the world, which at that very moment is high up Mulholland Drive overlooking Los Angeles. It’s not a farewell; it’s a greeting, an arrival.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Athens Banner-Herald

R.E.M. marks 25 years of 'New Adventures in Hi-Fi' but has no plans to reunite: 'It’s bittersweet'

To many fans, “New Adventures in Hi-Fi” represents R.E.M. at its creative peak. The Athens, Georgia-based quartet – singer Michael Stipe, drummer Bill Berry, guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills – had already commandeered radio and MTV with hits from “Green,” “Out of Time” and “Automatic for the People” before the 1996 release of their 10th studio album.
ATHENS, GA
metalinsider.net

All That Remains celebrate the 15th Anniversary of “The Fall Of Ideals” album with tour and vinyl reissue

All That Remains is honoring the 15th anniversary of their breakout album, The Fall Of Ideals. To celebrate the occasion, the band will tour, performing the full album live, and release a vinyl reissue. The tour is set to begin on March 12, 2022 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will run through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut. The reissue of the album is set for November 12 and available for pre-order. Miss May I, Varials and Tallah will support.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

ON THE TURNTABLE: R.E.M. - New Adventures in Hi-Fi

Short, sharp and frank reviews from a confessed vinyl junkie. I'll be posting my most loved records and most recent purchases right here for your perusal every week. Brand new re-release of Georgia's most famous sons' tenth studio album. Cited as Michael Stipe's favourite from the bands sublime back catalogue, I certainly agree with the legendary frontman.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Kiss Celebrate 45th Anniversary of ‘Destroyer’

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Destroyer, Kiss is releasing a super deluxe edition of their classic album on Nov. 19. Originally released in 1976, Destroyer was the band’s first album to sell one million copies within the first year of its release with hits “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God Of Thunder” and piano ballad “Beth.”
MUSIC
The Day

Nas hits Foxwoods for a 25th anniversary celebration of "Illmatic"

By most scholarly accounts, "Illmatic," the debut album by rapper Nas, is one of the most influential recordings in the genre's history. As an example of East Coast rap, "Illmatic" painted grim but revelatory lyrical landscapes and creatively employed bewitching beats with clipped samples of post bop jazz. "Illmatic" came...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Marc E. Bassy’s Latest Album, ‘Little Men,’ Pushes Sonic & Personal Boundaries

Marc E. Bassy (né Marc Griffin), the R&B leaning singer/songwriter from San Francisco, kicked off his latest album with a little “Trouble.”. Looking to record another album after PMD (Deluxe) in 2019, Bassy got in the studio with a handful (or two) of ideas. After about a week, “Trouble” emerged as the first song for the album he titled Little Men. This first track was defined by analog synthesizers and old-school drum grooves. “‘Trouble’ was the North Star of the project overall,” Bassy tells American Songwriter.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Houndmouth Continues to Release Music That is ‘Good For You’

“My reckless days are over. Maybe,” Matt Myers of Houndmouth tells American Songwriter. Houndmouth, the alternative folk-rock trio from Indiana, is slated to drop their fourth studio album on November 5, inspired by Myers’ new and purposeful lyrical direction. The band has been slow-releasing the record, titled Good For You, for their fans thus far.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Elvis Costello Releases New Song, Announces New LP

On Wednesday (October 27), Grammy Award-winning artist Elvis Costello announced the forthcoming release of a new Elvis Costello & The Imposters album, The Boy Named If, which is set to drop on January 14. ”The full title of this record is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories),” said...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Buffalo Nichols’ Debut Album Brings Back the Blues

Singer/songwriter Buffalo Nichols’ newest record is an exploration into the importance of blues when it comes to the Black experience. Formerly part of the folk duo Nickel & Rose, Nichols decided to branch off from the group to get back to his roots and write music that felt more meaningful.
MUSIC
