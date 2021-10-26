Review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In the early days of the arcade scene it seemed like anything could get a greenlight. Run from house to house collecting parts to place on a blueprint and build a machine to shoot down all the enemies who’d been chasing you? Build a bridge to a castle while avoiding Satan and his minions? Shoot down planets that for some reason were swarming the screen rather than pirouetting endlessly in their orbits? The arcade craze brought with it a thirst for content and it seemed like pretty much anything went, but even so it felt dark and edgy to be playing as a spider on its web. Black Widow was one of the earliest twin-stick shooters, arriving at roughly the same time as Robotron, and while it’s impossible to compete with one of the greatest arcade games ever made, it was still a memorable blast of vector-graphics action.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO