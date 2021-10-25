CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Shut Up and Take My Money: Froot Loops Milk Coming Soon

By Jude Walker
Mix 94.1
Mix 94.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cereal milk, it's that delightful treat you can enjoy after you've eaten all the cereal in the bowl. Is it so good that it needs to be its own thing though?. Apparently, the folks at Kellogg's...

mix941kmxj.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Milk#Sugar#Kellogg#Food Drink
mspmag.com

Coming Soon: Wrecktangle Pizza to LynLake

Best Monday news: Wrecktangle, the Detroit-style pizza place that first killed it in North Loop's Galley food hall, and then brought serious pie game to the roster at Malcolm Yards, is ready for more. Come 2022, the un-round pizzas will be sliding out of ovens in the former Prieto/Hasty Tasty/Falafel...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mix 94.1

3 Homemade chicken recipes you can make for under $20

So it's no question that chicken is a universal food. No matter where you go to eat there is always some type of chicken on the menu. And it's also not a question that people love a home cooked meal. So here are 3 chicken recipes that you can make at home for under $20 .
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Keene Sentinel

Baking expert Dorie Greenspan rethinks the chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate chip cookies win every matchup they face. Even during Christmas cookie season, they come out as the favorite 78 percent of the time in head-to-head matchups with sugar cookies, brownies or any other variety. But within the world of chocolate chip cookies, there are multiple camps. Some debate whether...
RECIPES
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake

This month, our team of editors came through with variety. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Lemon pepper and buffalo wings from Chex Grill & Wings Alright, this one’s embarrassing to admit considering how many times I’ve worked on our wing guide, but I […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in October, including a cereal milkshake appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy