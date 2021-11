The Takoma Park Police Department’s annual Winter Coat Drive begins Monday, November 1, according to an emailed Community Advisory:. “The Takoma Park Police Department, in partnership with Adventist Church, the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, and others, is collecting clean, gently used warm coats in any size from infant to adult. The coats will be donated to people in need. This coat drive can make a difference in the lives of others by simply donating coats and jackets that are no longer needed. We will also accept clean, gently used gloves/mittens and scarves.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO