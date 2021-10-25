Big Nasty: October 25

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Legendary sports broadcaster Joe Buck had a brutally honest admission on his career earlier this week. The longtime FOX broadcaster, who’s currently calling both the NFL and the World Series, doesn’t get very much time away from the action. So, he sometimes has to get a little creative inside of the broadcasting booth.
October Tour Big Class sees last minute podium shake-up The La Equine Longines Ranking Big Class, set at 1.45m and run under table A (FT), at this week’s October Tour was designed by Cédric Longis and consisted of 12 fences with 14 jumping efforts. Overall, the course rode well with faults spread throughout and with many riders using the class as a preparation for next weeks Nations Cup round.
Of all the things that went wrong for the Bills in Monday night's alarming 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, the most disturbing reality is that they're 0-2 in tight games. The only two teams to keep pushing back on them for 60 minutes through the first...
INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts handled the elements and finished in primetime, beating the 49ers, 30-18, on Sunday Night Football. What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-4) earning a rare...
The Sacred Heart Griffin Cyclones finished the regular season 8-1, losing only to Rochester at Rochester in Week Three by four points. Sacred Heart Griffin will host Columbia in the Class 4A playoffs at 7 pm on Friday.
Six Minutes with Sauce to start the podcast this week, Nick Broeker breaks down Ole Miss vs LSU and previews the Auburn game this weekend. Contact Andrew Harby with Country Financial at 217-698-3456 for a quote today. A quick rant about the participation trophy mentality when it comes to media coverage (7:01).
There was a time not long ago when the New Orleans Saints were known in NFL circles by the most dreaded of monikers: a finesse team. They played home games in the climate-controlled Superdome and featured a pass-happy offense led by Drew Brees. Their head coach, Sean Payton, had the reputation of a trickster, a guy who’d rather fool you with a crafty play than bully you in the trenches.
Chatham Glenwood for the third time in the last five years has their season end at the hands of the Crete-Monee Warriors, falling 51-0 this afternoon in Crete. Terry Elias ran for four touchdowns to pace the Warriors and move Crete-Monee to Round 2 of the Class 6A playoffs. The Titans end their season with a record of 6-4.
Roy Gully made the decision to step away from being the head coach at Springfield High School at the end of this postseason run. We caught up with Gully to hear some of his thoughts on his decision and what the future will hold for the Senators and for Gully himself.
