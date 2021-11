Our Alliance Volleyball girls will play at York in the B-4 District final. Saturday, Oct. 30. KCOW is contracted to the Nebraska Radio Network and we will carry the Nebraska vs Purdue game, so we will not be able to do a broadcast of the AHS volleyball match. However York radio will be streaming their broadcast and you may hear the game by going to KoolRadioNow.com. Parker Cyza will be doing the broadcast. The match is scheduled for 11 am ..CT...10 am..MT. You may also go to strivtv and look under York Dukes for the video stream. Go Bulldogs!

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO