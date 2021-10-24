CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 World - India v Pakistan highlights: Rizwan & Babar star

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam successfully...

The Independent

We weren’t brave enough with bat or ball – Virat Kohli after India’s latest loss

Virat Kohli believes India were not brave enough against New Zealand after another heavy defeat left the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of a T20 World Cup semi-final spot on a knife edge.India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Pakistan last weekend, the first time they had been beaten by their arch rivals in a World Cup, and matters worsened on Sunday after losing by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai.Only Scotland sit below Kohli’s side in their Super 12 group, with India’s hopes of progression to the knockout stages not only resting on them winning their remaining games but also relying...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Most pathetic thing a human being can do’: India’s cricket captain issues scathing statement in support of Muslim colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...
SPORTS
quintdaily.com

India To Face Pakistan In The T20 2021 World Cup On 24th October

The 2021 T20 World Cup will run from 17th October to 14th November. The ICC announced the schedule on Tuesday, and India will be starting their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on 24th October. Both the teams are falling in group 2 of the super 12 stages with two other teams. After the clash between India and Pakistan, Pakistan will then meet with New Zealand on 26th October in Sharjah. Afghanistan will be taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.
SPORTS
thehighlandsun.com

Pakistan shocks India with 10-wicket win in T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan has achieved a victory for the ages, crushing fierce rival India by 10 wickets in the teams’ opening Twenty20 World Cup group match. This was the first meeting between India and Pakistan since the 2019 World Cup, and first in a T20 since 2016. Virat Kohli praised the ‘very...
WORLD
ntvhoustonnews.com

Pakistan fans celebrate thrashing rivals India at T20 World Cup

Pakistani cricket fans staged wild celebrations after their team demolished India in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Pakistan captain Babar Azam led by example as his side beat their traditional rivals in a World Cup match for the first time in history with a 10-wicket victory in the competition’s Super 12 stage.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

T20 WC won't be easier just because Pakistan defeated India: Babar Azam

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan might have won the match against India but skipper Babar Azam feels the win doesn't make the ongoing T20 World Cup journey easier for his side. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets...
WORLD
IBTimes

Pakistan Look To End India Losing Streak In T20 World Cup Blockbuster

India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups. Pakistan, however, go...
WORLD
The Independent

Adil Rashid fully fit and focused on helping England to T20 World Cup success

Adil Rashid revealed he is no longer burdened by a chronic shoulder injury, meaning he can concentrate on England’s T20 World Cup campaign without nagging doubts when he is bowling.The leg-spinner needed two cortisone injections on his bowling arm to get through England’s 2019 50-over World Cup success, where he took just 11 wickets at an average of 47.81 in a tournament where most slow bowlers struggled.He continued to be troubled by the issue for months afterwards, hampering his ability to get through his full repertoire, and the the problem was a contributory factor in him ruling out a return...
WORLD
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
ESPN

Namibia hope to catch high-flying Pakistan off-guard

Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan have not lurched from crisis to catastrophe, and are not furiously mapping out probability trees, calculating net run rates, and praying that other teams help them sneak into the next round via the back door? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan are not unpredictable, flawed and dispirited, and when rumours about infighting and leaks to the media aren't flying around unfettered? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan look this... good?
SPORTS
AFP

Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins

Haji Mohammad Pahlawan waves his whip in the air, pulling his grey stallion away from the calf carcass he has just dumped in a goal to claim victory in a tournament of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport. - Winter sport - The buzkashi games are played at blistering speed, with the burly chapandazan using all their strength, guile, and some dark arts, to prise the carcass from one another. 
WORLD
The Independent

England Women score seven-try rout against world champions New Zealand

England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand in Exeter.A pair of early tries from Abbie Ward set the Red Rose on course for their biggest win against the Black Ferns.Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison were also on the scoresheet for Simon Middleton’s side, who stylishly stretched their winning streak to 15 games.This team 😍#ENGvNZL | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/XZQetAfFsH— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021New Zealand had not played a Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They looked rusty on...
WORLD
BBC

Reese Lynch becomes first Scot to secure World Championships boxing medal

Fauldhouse boxer Reese Lynch has made history by becoming Scotland's first-ever medallist at a senior World Championships. The 20-year-old light welterweight defeated Sanatali Toltayev of Kazakhstanto to reach the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze. Lynch will now face Kerem Oezmen of Turkey on Thursday evening for a place...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

Scotland have lost Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge to injury ahead of their clash with Australia on Sunday.Uncapped Glasgow flanker Darge did not feature in Scotland’s emphatic win over Tonga on Saturday while British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland was absent as Worcester beat Sale.Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury, a late call-up to the squad last week, and winger Damien Hoyland, have also dropped out after not featuring against Tonga.Three uncapped props – Northampton’s Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and versatile Wasps forward Robin Hislop – have been added to the squad.They had all been called up to Scotland’s squad for the ill-fated summer tour which saw all three games cancelled.Glasgow lock Scott Cummings also comes in but is unavailable for selection following surgery on a hand injury last month.
RUGBY
The Independent

Johnny Sexton to wait until after Six Nations before making decision on future

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he will make a decision after the 2022 Six Nations about whether to play in the next World Cup, as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Japan on Saturday.The 36-year-old Leinster fly-half is out of contract with his province and country at the end of the season but is keen to continue and has spoken about using the autumn internationals to prepare for France 2023.“At the moment I’m loving it,” Sexton said at a press conference. “I love the training, my body is good, my mind is good and, in an ideal world,...
WORLD
The Independent

MMA fans left horrified by inter-gender fight

An inter-gender MMA fight left fans horrified after the bout was stopped when the male fighter connected multiple strikes to his female opponent’s head.The fight, which was held in Poland by promotion MMA-VIP at the weekend, saw fitness instructor and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz take on beauty brand ambassador Piotr Lisowski. The bout was heavily criticised by supporters after a video went viral.It shows Lisowski land two punches before Siekacz attempts a takedown. The move goes wrong and Lisowski secures mount position to finish the fight in Round 2 with several blows to the head.Several fans shared their disgust...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

China to build outpost for Tajikistan special forces near Afghan border

DUSHANBE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China will finance the construction of an outpost for a special forces unit of Tajikistan's police near the Tajik-Afghan border, the Central Asian nation's parliament said on Thursday. The post will be located in Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province in the Pamir mountains, which border...
POLITICS

