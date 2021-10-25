CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia football midseason stock report: Some have soared, big surges ahead for others

By Mike Griffith
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago

Georgia football does not lack buy-in within the walls of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Nor do there seem to be any doubters among the voters in the AP Top 25 or Coaches Poll, as the Bulldogs remained No. 1 in both polls in unanimous fashion this week.

It would seem Georgia football (7-0, 5-0 SEC) is as good of an investment as ever to win what would be its first national championship since 1980 provided key players continue to step up.

The Bulldogs return from a bye week to face Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at the first half stock report and a look ahead at which players will gain even more value in the second half of the season.

Read the report card at DawgNation.com

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Georgia stock report: stars shine in 34-7 win over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia remains the most dominant team in college football and continues its march toward the SEC Championship Game entering the month of November. The first official College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night, with the undefeated Bulldogs (8-0 6-0 SEC) a slam dunk to hold the No. 1 spot with a home game against woeful Missouri on deck.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia at Tennessee game time announced

ATHENS--------- The Saturday, Nov. 13, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office. This will be Georgia’s fourth appearance on CBS this season following games vs. Auburn,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Illini's Cockburn to sit 3 games for selling items too early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set to play...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
WSB Radio

AP sources: Broncos trade star linebacker Von Miller to Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver. The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning's big trade. Speaking on condition of...
NFL
WSB Radio

Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he...
NFL
WSB Radio

Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been quite themselves as they’ve opened their NBA title defense. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in each of the Bucks' first seven games, but many of his usual running mates have been missing. The impact of their absences was evident as the Bucks (3-4) dropped below .500 with a three-game homestand that included losses to Minnesota, San Antonio and Utah.
NBA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy