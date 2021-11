This is actually a mild debate among Star Wars fans since the idea of Force ghosts is known to many people while it’s not as big of an issue with others since they either don’t care or haven’t heard as much about it. But one thing is clear to a lot of people: the Sith do not have Force ghosts. At least, that’s what appears to be true in the trilogies at least, since not a single dark side Force ghost has been seen yet. It’s fair to think that George Lucas might not have written such a part into his story initially, or had no idea what Star Wars was going to become and so didn’t even think about it. The latter is probably closer to the truth since Lucas has gone on to say that the Legends canon is not ‘his Star Wars’, meaning that he had no inclination to take things the way they went. yet he’s not too keen on what Disney did to his story either. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have a lot of say in what they’re doing unless they ask him to come in and advise those that are working on one project or another since the $4 billion dollar price tag that gave the Mouse House control over Lucasfilm is a constant reminder that he gave up his right to as much as usual.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO