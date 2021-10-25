CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDC causes morning traffic delays as thousands leave concert

By Hector Mejia
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivXyB_0cbuB3pT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of concert-goers leaving EDC Monday morning caused heavy traffic congestion along I-15 southbound.

EDC, or Electric Daisy Carnival, took place in Las Vegas over the weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The concert had full capacity this year, drawing 150,000 people each of the three days.

Nevada Department of Transportation said it lifted some lane restrictions and removed orange barrels near the 215/I-15 interchange road project to help traffic move more smoothly.

