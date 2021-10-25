CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Rallying commodities lift Latam FX; Brazil's real lifts off 6-month lows

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Brazil could see rating downgrade if spending cap breached - CS * Mexican economic growth decelerates in August * Turkish lira recoups losses By Susan Mathew Oct 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies firmed on Monday, with Brazil's real lifting off six-month lows, as rallying commodity prices kept sentiment buoyed in the resource-rich region. Consumer confidence rising in Brazil for the first time in two-months further bolstered Brazil's currency which rose 0.6% after losing more than 3% last week, weighed on by political ructions and fiscal worries. Hawkish calls during a central bank meeting on Wednesday have risen on increasing fears of the government breaching its spending limit and fanning inflation. One of the most aggressive central banks worldwide, another 100 basis points hike to 7.25% is expected. The rate has already been raised by 425 basis points so far this year. "The higher government expenditures are expected to worsen the dynamics of the primary deficit, while higher nominal and real interest rates are likely to increase interest payments," said Credit Suisse analysts Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela. "As a result, stabilization of the gross debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium term has become more difficult... In addition, the country could suffer a downgrade in its sovereign debt rating as the spending ceiling was highlighted by credit rating agencies as an important fiscal anchor." Oil firm Petrobras and iron ore miner Vale rose 3.7% and 1.0%, respectively, and were the biggest boosts on Sao Paulo's Bovespa index which rose 1.5% to move away from 11-month lows. Crude and copper prices jumped on tight supply, while iron ore prices recovered after a sell-off. Oil exporter Colombia's peso rose 0.2%, while gains in Mexico's peso was limited by data showing the country's economic growth decelerated in August. The world's top copper producer Chile's currency rose 0.7% to lead gains in Latam. Stocks in Mexico broke a five-session losing run to gain 0.2%, while Chile's IPSA extended gains to a fourth straight session. Broader EM peers had a choppy session earlier in the day after rising COVID-19 cases in China further stoked fears about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. Turkey's lira recouped losses, which had sent it to all-time lows. State-run Anadolu news agency reported that President Tayyip Erdogan "welcomed" a statement by Western embassies that they abide by a diplomatic convention not to interfere in a host country's internal affairs after he called for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors. In Argentina, the informal peso rate had weakened 2.05% to 195 per dollar on Friday as inflation soars and policy uncertainty mounts ahead of November congressional elections. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1403 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1296.02 0.22 MSCI LatAm 2193.47 2.78 Brazil Bovespa 107983.84 1.53 Mexico IPC 52009.87 0.23 Chile IPSA 4138.36 1.32 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1399.00 -0.05 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5903 0.60 Mexico peso 20.1740 -0.04 Chile peso 809.6 0.79 Colombia peso 3760.53 0.13 Peru sol 3.966 -0.19 Argentina peso 99.4900 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX losses on fears of slowing growth

* Brazil stocks recover sharply from near 1-year low * Mexican peso at 3-week low (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped 1.4% on Monday, extending losses after data last week had shown an economic contraction, while most other Latin American currencies retreated amid caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. Data last week showed Mexico's first economic contraction since a recovery began from the coronavirus pandemic, posing a challenge to the central bank's monetary policy tightening cycle amid stubbornly high inflation, which analysts see taking precedence. The peso, which fell 1.8% last week, extended declines to a fifth straight session and hit a three-week low. "Mexico faces a more challenging outlook as the economy slows heading into 2022 ... Banxico will continue to hike rates as core inflation remains under pressure, adding yet more downside risks for growth ... political risks will remain elevated, further clouding the outlook for 2022," emerging market economists at TS Lombard said. COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the trajectory of the virus are other factors to be watched, they said. "That said, external demand will still provide a key boost to the economy and strong remittances will continue to support domestic consumer spending." Brazil's real fell 0.5%, in line with broader EM peers, with all eyes on the Fed's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday when the U.S. central bank is expected to announce the start of a reduction in its bond purchases and perhaps hint at the timeline for future interest rate hikes. The dollar traded steady on Monday. Markets in Chile, Colombia and Peru were closed for local holidays. Among stocks, Brazilian fast food chain operator BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes soared 9% after it announced it had canceled an agreement with private equity firm Vinci Partners to acquire Domino's Pizza Brasil. Brazil's Bovespa index jumped 2.2%, boosted by financials and energy companies as it recovered from near one-year lows. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that dealing with high fuel prices in the country is his top priority right now, adding that he sees the privatization of Petrobras as an "ideal" move. Petrobras' shares jumped 3.6%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1263.59 -0.09 MSCI LatAm 2127.10 0.88 Brazil Bovespa 105726.87 2.15 Mexico IPC 51714.36 0.79 Argentina MerVal 86779.65 3.852 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6682 -0.48 Mexico peso 20.8268 -1.35 Argentina peso 99.8100 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street where the three major indexes set records. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security...
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Tesla surges; focus on Fed meeting

(Updates with close of U.S. market) * Harley-Davidson rises as EU-U.S. end tariff dispute. By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar. Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Monday and the S&P 500 edged higher as gains for energy shares and Tesla buoyed indexes and investors looked ahead to a major Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Petrobras#Mexican#Turkish#Latin American#Credit Suisse#Vale#Bovespa
Reuters

RPT-US STOCKS-Indexes tread water near records as Tesla surges; focus on Fed meeting

(Repeating without changes for wider distribution) * Harley-Davidson rises as EU-U.S. end tariff dispute. By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar. Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed on Monday, hovering near record highs, as gains for energy shares and Tesla were countered by declines in the tech sector, and investors looked to a major Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar ticks lower with Fed policy decision in focus

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The dollar eased versus its main rivals on Monday, after posting its biggest daily rise in more than four months in the previous session, as traders position themselves ahead of this week's highly anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Monetary policy in the United...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped on Friday, while the U.S. dollar gained as rising consumer prices bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes even with data showing solid growth in U.S. consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles as large rate hike fails to impress

* Brazil central bank not hawkish enough, trader says * Ambev jumps nearly 10% on upbeat quarterly results * U.S. SEC to probe Vale over 2019 dam disaster * Peru's sol slips on possible mining tax increase (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell 1.1% after a larger-than-expected rate hike disappointed traders looking for stronger action by the central bank, while most other Latin American currencies dipped as fears of a renewed U.S.-China trade row weighed on sentiment. Brazil's central bank lifted the key interest rate by 150 basis points late on Wednesday to combat surging inflation, more than the hike of 100 basis points expected in a Reuters poll. Even as analysts warned that the aggressive pace of rate hikes in Brazil could choke economic growth, bets for a larger rate raise had been rising as fears of a fiscal spending breach fed into inflation concerns. "One hundred and fifty basis points is simply seen as the minimum for a hike, so traders seem disappointed," said Juan Perez, a senior currency trader at Tempus Consulting, adding that it felt like the central bank came up short of a more hawkish stance. But the real's decline should be temporary, he said, as overall trade was coming back and as concerns over COVID-19 lessen. Citi strategists agreed: "Even though the market priced in the odds of a more aggressive hike, the 150bps is not necessarily a trigger for downside price action per se." Brazil's economic outlook was also expected to deteriorate, according to a Reuters poll, with some risks of recession on the horizon as Latin America's largest economy holds general elections next year. Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index was flat, as a nearly 10% surge in Ambev on strong third-quarter results was offset by losses in oil and mining stocks as commodity prices slid. Shares in Vale fell further after it said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to open a probe against the miner regarding the collapse of the Brumadinho dam, which killed 270 people in 2019. Sentiment, more broadly, was also hit by signs of rising tensions between the United States and China after Beijing made a formal complaint to Washington about the U.S. revoking authorization of China Telecom's license. Mexico's peso dropped 0.4% after Petroleos Mexicanos posted a loss in the third quarter. Concerns over the state-run oil and gas firm's large dollar-denominated debt have dented sentiment towards Mexico. Peru's sol fell 0.3% as the country's leftist government asked Congress for authorization to overhaul the world's second-biggest copper producer's tax code with a focus on raising taxes on the mining sector. Fears of such a move caused markets to tank when President Pedro Castillo took the lead in elections earlier this year. He assumed office in July. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1276.59 -0.49 MSCI LatAm 2151.11 -0.92 Brazil Bovespa 106406.29 0.04 Mexico IPC 51482.54 -0.45 Chile IPSA 4094.58 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 86148.29 0.932 Colombia COLCAP 1404.67 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6130 -1.06 Mexico peso 20.3841 -0.41 Chile peso 805.6 -0.06 Colombia peso 3774.75 -0.46 Peru sol 3.9753 -0.25 Argentina peso 99.6800 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real inches up on rate hike bets, stocks outperform

* Rate hike of at least 100 bps expected in Brazil * Peru's sol falls as copper mine protests spread * Brazil stocks propped up by strong earnings (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real edged higher on growing bets the country's central bank would announce a larger-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday, while stocks in Latin America's largest economy outpaced their regional peers on a strong batch of earnings. Most other Latin American currencies were flat to lower as concerns over U.S.-China tensions weighed, particularly after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to revoke authorization for China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary to operate in the country. Latin American stocks tumbled on the news, tracking losses in global equities. But Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.8%. Shares of Banco Inter SA rose 1.3% after the Brazilian digital bank reported a third-quarter profit, while Banco Santander Brasil SA added 0.4% after its profit jumped 12.5%. The real gained 0.1% as expectations of a bumper interest rate hike were tempered by rising worries about the government breaching its spending cap, as well as surging inflation. Analysts speculated that the central bank may hike its key interest rate by more than the 100 basis points expected in a Reuters poll. "We expect (Brazil's central bank) to make a more aggressive policy rate adjustment by hiking rates by 150bps, aimed at containing inflation expectations and stabilizing BRL. There is some risk of an even more aggressive move," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. "The risk to BRL is skewed to the downside. We believe that a 150bp rate hike, with a commitment of another equivalent hike at the December meeting, will be required to bolster BRL." But market experts have warned that the aggressive pace of hikes - 425 basis points already so far this year - could squeeze growth in Brazil. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to face political headwinds ahead of elections next year, with deteriorating approval ratings, ongoing corruption scandals, and potential criminal charges over his alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peru's sol recovered from early losses, rising 0.1% after Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said that MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine will begin transferring tax funds in 2022 to the Apurimac region where its operations take place, a key demand from residents who have been protesting against the company. Vasquez's comments helped ease some concerns over supply disruptions at the mine, which is one of the largest copper producers in the country. Recent protests at copper mines across Peru have raised concerns over the supply of the red metal, which is the country's largest export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1283.72 -0.95 MSCI LatAm 2182.07 -0.2 Brazil Bovespa 107239.47 0.77 Mexico IPC 51767.05 -0.84 Chile IPSA 4116.60 -3.05 Argentina MerVal 86590.32 -2.607 Colombia COLCAP 1403.56 -0.69 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5670 0.08 Mexico peso 20.2819 -0.40 Chile peso 805.08 -0.17 Colombia peso 3756.53 0.26 Peru sol 3.9693 0.14 Argentina peso 99.6400 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 at 20-month highs after Reckitt forecast lift

Oct 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser after it lifted its sales forecast, while the global mood was buoyed by record highs on Wall Street indexes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.8% to...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil market will remain very tight, Gold rallies as real yields tumble, Bitcoin rallies

Crude prices initially climbed higher as forecasts for a colder November has energy traders bracing for a very tight market that will be met unprecedented demand this winter. Despite the short-term crude demand outlook, OPEC+ does not appear willing to ease the current shortfalls. OPEC+ knows that if a new COVID variant emerges or if the situation across China and Europe deteriorates further the demand outlook could take a big hit.
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real recovers from low; still week's worst performer

* Brazilian stocks at 11-month low * Real up Friday but still set to fall 3.2% over the week * Televisa drops after Q3 profit slide (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real recovered from a six-month low on Friday as the economy minister vowed he would stay on following an exodus from the Treasury department over plans to boost government spending. The real was up 0.5%, snapping a four-day losing streak, after having fallen more than 1% in the session. Four senior Treasury officials resigned on Thursday, amid signals that the government would try to increase the constitutional spending cap in order to boost welfare spending. The real remained the worst performing emerging market (EM) currency this week, set for a loss of 3.2%. But news that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes would remain in place, putting to bed rumors he would resign, and his appointment of a new official helped pare losses. Brazilian stocks were down 1%, having earlier fallen as by more than 4%, and were trading near 11-month lows, while benchmark 10-year bonds steadied at three-year lows. The outlook is still fairly bleak for Brazil's financial markets, said emerging market economist Thomas Mathews at Capital Economics. "Brazil's debt dynamics are likely to deteriorate significantly over time, perhaps more than is widely expected," he said. "Minimal real economic growth and an unpopular president looking to shore up support in advance of next year's election suggest, to us, that the risks of further fiscal spending splurges... are likely to remain high." Most other Latin American currencies firmed as the dollar slipped. Mexico's peso was the best performer for the day, rising 0.6% as data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in the first half of October. The reading saw investors pricing in more hawkish actions by the central bank, which has already hiked rates several times this year. Chile's peso inched higher. Chile's president on Friday named central bank chief Mario Marcel to a second term as the country's head monetary policymaker. Regional stocks traded mixed, tracking a similar session on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Index and S&P 500 declined from record highs after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the bank was "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets. Mexico's IPC index fell for a fourth straight session, with broadcaster Televisa dropping 3.4% after reporting a 77% drop in net profit for the third quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1293.59 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2155.15 -0.63 Brazil Bovespa 106634.46 -1.02 Mexico IPC 51796.10 -0.43 Chile IPSA 4084.32 0.76 Argentina MerVal 87022.31 0.262 Colombia COLCAP 1406.75 -0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6417 0.45 Mexico peso 20.1845 0.54 Chile peso 816 0.15 Colombia peso 3771.11 0.20 Peru sol 3.961 -0.50 Argentina peso 99.4000 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Rosalba O'Brien)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on relief over China Evergrande woes

* Turkish lira hits new low, among worst EM performers this week. Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies rose on Friday, after a report said that debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group had made some headway in interest payments, while Russia’s rouble rose ahead of an interest rate decision.
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets tumble on fiscal concerns

* Brazil's Guedes signals one-off waiver to spending cap * Brazil's real drops ~2%, stocks lose 3% * Petrobras slips as Q3 production falls y-o-y * Mexico's Alfa rises on raising 2021 core earnings forecast (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's real tumbled almost 2% and stocks slumped to 11-month lows on Thursday as concerns over fiscal spending were compounded by weak sentiment, with most other Latin American currencies falling as inflation fears sapped risk appetite. The real dropped to a fresh six-month lows and the 10-year bond hit 3-year lows after economy minister Paulo Guedes opened the door to a one-off breach of a constitutional spending cap to pay for a bigger welfare program proposed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Guedes' comments appeared to contradict earlier assurances from Bolsonaro that Brazil could increase payouts without stretching its strict fiscal rules. Increased fiscal risk has seen the Sao Paulo's Bovespa stocks index mark one-day losses of over 3% four times since last month alone. The index is down almost 10% this year compared with the broader emerging markets index trading flat year-to-date. The currency has lost around 8% in 2021 versus a 0.7% rise for broader EM peers. JPMorgan analysts now expect a 125 basis points hike next week and again in December. The monetary authority is already one of the most aggressively hawkish banks in the world as it tries to contain inflation, stoking fears about the economy being choked. Brazil, and most other emerging market economies have been grappling with high inflation this year, driven by rising fuel costs and disruptions in global trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund said inflation expectations remain anchored in Mexico, but not in Argentina. Mexico's peso fell 0.4%, off a more-than-three-week high as data showed retail sales stayed flat in August. A pullback in oil prices also weighed on Mexico's peso, while crude exporter Colombia's currency fell 0.3%. Peru's sol fell slightly, with political uncertainty creeping into markets ahead of a key vote in Congress on a new Cabinet next week. Still, the sol had rallied in recent sessions after President Pedro Castillo's recent Cabinet overhaul was seen as more moderate. Among individual stocks, Brazilian oil major Petrobras slumped 3.5% after it reported a decline in production in third quarter from a year ago, while Mexican conglomerate Alfa rose after raising 2021 core earnings forecast. Construction firm, Grupo Carso fell 2.2% after it agreed to repair Mexico City's collapsed metro line at no cost to the government. Brazilian fuel distributors Vibra and Raizen slumped following a protest by tanker drivers in Rio de Janeiro, which led to a stoppage at a fuel supply base they operate. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1292.03 -0.7 MSCI LatAm 2154.02 -3.36 Brazil Bovespa 107294.73 -3.15 Mexico IPC 51934.36 -0.7 Chile IPSA 4053.18 0.39 Argentina MerVal 86209.40 -0.972 Colombia COLCAP 1409.11 -0.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6667 -1.85 Mexico peso 20.2846 -0.43 Chile peso 817.9 -0.57 Colombia peso 3778.53 -0.34 Peru sol 3.9422 -0.14 Argentina peso 99.3700 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Forint bounces off 6-month low; zloty weaker ahead of EU leaders' meet

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint bounced off a six-month low on Thursday after a central banker said more rate tightening than projected was needed, easing investor disappointment following a timid rate hike this week. The Hungarian central bank voted for a 15-basis-point interest rate increase on Tuesday, continuing a tightening cycle that started in June but at a slower pace. Some had bet on a stronger move, which caused the forint to weaken as they closed positions. But the forint recovered ground on Thursday, after Bloomberg news reported that central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the bank needed to tighten monetary conditions more than projected in September. The forint traded down 0.1% on the day at 362.64 to the euro at 0959 GMT, after hitting a low of 364 earlier in the session. With policy tightening starting already around central Europe to battle an inflation spike, the region's currencies have been caught between higher rate expectations and a strong U.S. dollar that is weighing on risk appetite. The forint has been most under pressure, along with the Polish zloty. The zloty was feeling added weight on Thursday before a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels that will put Warsaw in the spotlight because of a Polish court ruling that questioned the primacy of European laws, part of an ongoing dispute that risks costing the country EU funding. The zloty eased 0.2% to 4.594 per euro. Poland's dispute with the EU has for now barred it from tapping into 57 billion euros of emergency funds to help its economy emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The EUR / PLN exchange rate is consolidating around the level of 4.58, awaiting, among others, the decisions on the National Recovery Plan by Brussels," Bank Millennium said. The Czech crown also dropped further beyond the 25.50 level it breached this week, amid a weakening outlook for the car sector because of the global chip shortage. Czech rate markets, though, continue to price in steep tightening for the rest of the year, following up the central bank's surprise 75 basis point hike last month, which was its biggest single upward move in 24 years. Central European stock markets were mixed in other trading, holding off record or multi-year highs hit this month amid a global rise in company shares. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1159 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.5810 25.5370 -0.17% +2.53% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 362.640 362.285 -0.10% +0.02% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5935 4.5858 -0.17% -0.75% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9465 4.9463 -0.00% -1.65% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5100 7.5083 -0.02% +0.50% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.520 117.550 +0.03% +0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1341.17 1345.16 -0.30% +30.57 00 % .BUX Budapest 54610.5 54393.6 +0.40% +29.69 0 3 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2426.89 2443.11 -0.66% +22.32 > % .BETI Buchares 12813.4 12750.3 +0.50% +30.67 t 5 0 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1185.12 1186.07 -0.08% +31.56 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2054.10 2049.78 +0.21% +18.10 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 788.10 791.01 -0.37% +5.28% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 571.95 572.66 -0.12% +27.80 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 2.6870 0.0520 +334bp +5bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 2.6040 -0.0190 +307bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 2.5690 0.0280 +269bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.7690 -0.0080 +242bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 2.2660 0.0130 +273bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.7260 0.0110 +285bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 3.25 3.50 3.57 2.09 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 2.54 2.93 3.24 1.98 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.57 1.98 2.35 0.70 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CORRECTED-China's yuan hovers at 4-month high as PBOC lifts midpoint above key threshold

(Corrects currency to yuan paragraph 6) SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at it strongest level in four months against the greenback, after the central bank set its official midpoint rate on Thursday below 6.4 per dollar for first time since June. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3890 per dollar, 179 pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was the strongest fixing since June 11. The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts, traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3884. Market participants usually gauge the deviation between official fixing and market projection to speculate whether policymakers are comfortable with the currency level for the time being, but investors have become unnerved by the authorities apparent absence of concern during the yuan's ascent to its strongest level in six years against the currencies of China's major trading partners. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3930 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, not far from a four-month high of 6.3794 hit a day earlier.Traders said there was heavy dollar selling by corporates. Some investors reckoned the yuan could revisit highs of around 6.35 per dollar that were scaled in late May. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities, said "China's consistent strong exports, easing Sino-U.S. relations and ample onshore dollar liquidity" lent support for the yuan. "Meanwhile, soft U.S. non-farm payrolls, flooding global dollar liquidity, and the rising rate hike expectations at major European economies have hammered upward momentum in the dollar index," he said. Separately, the central bank's recent open market operations have led to some speculation that the boosts given to liquidity were aimed at dampening the yuan's strength. The PBOC injected 100 billion yuan through reverse repos for a second straight day on Thursday, attributing the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance. Demand from companies needing to make quarterly tax payments could create some tension in the interbank money market. But on Thursday, overnight Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR) fell to 1.683%, its lowest since Sept. 29. The broad dollar index fell to 93.509 from the previous close of 93.614, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3868 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.4069 0.28% Spot yuan 6.391 6.3936 0.04% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.15% Spot change since 2005 29.50% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.45 100.55 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.509 93.614 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3868 0.07% * Offshore 6.5753 -2.83% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil Treasury officials quit as gov't looks to lift spending limit

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four senior Brazilian Treasury officials resigned on Thursday amid signs the government is looking to lift a constitutional spending cap, hammering Brazil's stocks and currency while driving up interest rate futures. With Bolsonaro's popularity slipping and headlines focused on a Senate inquiry calling for criminal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slips on fiscal, political uncertainty

* Mexican economy expands 5% in September * Brazil central bank sells 10,000 forex swap contracts * Argentine govt freezes goods prices to curb inflation * Colombia approves $93 billion spending package By Shashank Nayar Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slumped 0.8% on Wednesday amid political and fiscal worries, while Mexico's peso hit three-week highs after data showed its economy continued to recover from a pandemic slump. After sliding almost 2% on Tuesday, Brazil's real extended declines despite attempts by the central bank to support the currency hovering at six-month lows. The bank sold all 10,000 forex swap contracts offered at an auction on Wednesday. Overnight, the senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands. But local reports on Wednesday suggested senators had dropped the recommendation. Ahead of elections next year, worries about the government breaching its spending cap also eased slightly after it canceled an announcement for a generous new welfare program. "Any breach of the spending cap in 2022 is not comprised in our scenario and would immediately impose a deterioration of our fiscal forecasts, with accordingly secondary impacts on other variables," said strategists at Citi. Mexico's peso gained 0.2% as its economy expanded by 5.0% in September compared with the same month last year, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed. The heavily controlled Argentine peso was flat against the dollar. The government froze prices of over a thousand household goods until early 2022 in a bid to tamp down inflation. "In our view, this policy is unlikely to curb inflation, and if it has any effect, it will be in the very short term at the cost of increasing medium-term risks when prices unfreeze," Citi said. "We believe that the announcement (is) evidence they have ran out of tools to fight inflation, and hence may be counterproductive and increase inflation expectations." The South American nation is battling to cool inflation that is running at an annual rate of over 50%, sapping savings and dragging on economic growth. Crude exporter Colombia's peso tracked oil prices lower. Colombia's Congress approved the 350.4 trillion peso ($93 billion) spending package for its 2022 budget, the second consecutive year it has approved a record sum. The currency of the world's largest copper producer, Chile was subdued as metal prices eased. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at xx GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1301.57 0.54 MSCI LatAm 2234.89 0.31 Brazil Bovespa 110891.17 0.2 Mexico IPC 52366.24 -0.07 Chile IPSA 4024.28 0.74 Argentina MerVal 84984.97 0.803 Colombia COLCAP 1418.40 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5526 0.75 Mexico peso 20.1803 0.23 Chile peso 809.8 0.07 Colombia peso 3767.63 -0.09 Peru sol 3.93 0.14 Argentina peso 99.3300 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy