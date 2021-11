Marine Corps veteran James Kilcer who was caught on film last week stopping an armed robber with his bare hands was given a valor award for his heroism by local law enforcement on Tuesday. At the ceremony, Kilcer wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a shirt that read “Let’s Go Brandon,” the popular G-rated euphemism for “F—k Joe Biden.”

YUMA, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO