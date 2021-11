The Amex Offers program often has promotions that can save you money on hotel stays, especially with co-brand credit card partners Hilton and Marriott. We pretty regularly see Amex Offers deals for Hilton-family properties, given the close partnership between American Express and Hilton. We’ve just seen some offers extended for several Hilton brands — they were initially supposed to be valid through October 31, but are now valid through December 31. Keep in mind that all of these can be combined with any promotions being offered by Hilton Honors, including the current global promotion.

