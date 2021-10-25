Culture Maven review: “The Velvet Underground”

Shirley Manson on The Jump, Beautiful Garbage, & The Importance of Weird. Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about season three of The Jump, the podcast that finds her speaking with some of her favorite artists about the songs that changed their careers. The Garbage lead singer discusses the art of songwriting and it’s current place in the pop landscape, the importance of being weird, and the opportunities to borrow from greatness. Manson also dives into her interview with Alanis Morissette and their shared experience coming up in the 90s, the power of Cat Power, and being a hero to so many people in the way that she sees Patti Smith. It’s also the 20th anniversary of Garbage’s third album, Beautiful Garbage, and Shirley tells us about the painful period that produced the LP and it’s lining up with 9/11, but how it’s eventually come to speak for this current moment and finally find the recognition it deserves.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO