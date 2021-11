By 1976, the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac had already recorded 10 albums, and their hits included “Rhiannon,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.”. It was their next, “Rumours” (released Feb. 4, 1977), that cemented their reputation as a supergroup, and the 39-minute disc is pretty much a mini-“Greatest Hits” package all by itself. The next All Sweat Series will perform the complete, iconic “Rumours” album at Davenport’s Redstone Room on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, at 9 p.m.

