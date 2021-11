I’m sure others might feel differently, but after the last year, 2021 has felt like an opportunity for redemption and growth. Being stuck inside for the better part of a year, and even then once you’re let back out into the world, to see it like… this? It does things to people. And throughout time, music has served as an incredible tool to shed off some of that weight and anxiety, to see yourself and your feelings represented in art, and perhaps identify with something along with others.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO