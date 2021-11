Manolo Blahnik’s love affair with New York began in the 1970s, but it was during the 1980s when his relationship with the city — and its defining characters — really blossomed. As the designer began working with a host of big-name ready-to-wear designers on their show shoes, he relished his friendships with the fashion stars of the time. “Between Perry and Isaac Mizrahi, I was introduced to a young crowd. We had the best time in New York.” Here, through never-before-told stories and past anecdotes from the FN archives, Blahnik, in his own words, takes us on a journey through the 1980s.. Glory Days...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO