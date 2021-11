Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak are out of the Caf Champions League following an embarrassing 6-1 away defeat to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Sunday. Patrick Razak was on target for the Phobians in the second qualifying round second leg fixture but earlier goals from Simon Msuva (2x), Aymane El Hassouni, Achraf Dari, Yahya Jabrane, and Ayoub El Amloud for the hosts put the game completely out of reach for the visitors.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO