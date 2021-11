Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. On Friday of last week, Syfy’s Day of the Dead slipped a tick to a 0.05 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 216K total viewers. Those numbers are low even for Syfy, and this show has not received much in the way of promotion. The network does not have an ownership stake in the reboot of the George A. Romero zombie film, so the only way they make money is from advertising revenue. And with ratings like this, the show is likely not getting good ad rates. I am moving this one to Bubble status, and if it gets shifted out of Prime Time like we saw with Vagrant Queen in Spring of 2020, consider it dead.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO