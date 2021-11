Solar developer Infiniti Energy said Wednesday that it completed construction on 905 kilowatts of new solar projects for the Teaneck board of education. Infiniti was hired by Concord Management Services LLC, the engineering, procurement and construction provider, and the project was completed under a Solar Power Purchase Agreement that allowed the district to achieve the financial benefits of renewable energy immediately while eliminating upfront expenditures and outsourcing operation and maintenance costs over a specified period.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO