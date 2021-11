My Christmas tree is will be up before Thanksgiving, and I don't care what anyone thinks about it. Yes, I know the ghosts and goblins from Halloween have barely been buried away, but in my world Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak and tuning up her pipes for the holiday season. It may seem like rushing it, but my Christmas tree and all of the decking of the halls that go with it, will be up and done before the turkey goes in the oven on Thanksgiving day.

