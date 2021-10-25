CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Health District warns of FDA onion recall due to salmonella outbreak

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18e85W_0cbu1pQ100

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District want citizens to be aware of a current recall on red, white, and yellow onions stemming from a Salmonella Oranienberg outbreak.

In a press release sent Monday morning, Health District officials notified residents of a current recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the CDC of fresh whole red, white and yellow onions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

RELATED: Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

Health officials warn consumers if they have unlabeled fresh whole red, white or yellow onions at home, they should throw them away and not eat them.

As of October 20, 2021, 158 lab-confirmed cases of Salmonella Oranienberg have been reported from 36 counties in Texas. Nationally the case count is 652 across 37 states.

Health officials said no cases have been reported in Wichita County as of 9:15 a.m. Monday, October 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mm1eo_0cbu1pQ100

What should I do?

  • Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging
  • These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand (ProSource Inc.) and the country (Mexico) where they were grown.
  • If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.
  • Wash surfaces and containers the onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher
  • Affected brands include but are not limited to the brands seen on the right

How will I know if I’m sick?

FDA: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Oranienburg: Whole, Fresh Onions (October 2021)

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and those symptoms typically start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, but some people (especially kids under 5 years old, adults over 65 years old, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Excessive vomiting
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Not peeing much
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Feeling dizzy when standing up

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 33 new cases reported in Wichita County for Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday two death related to COVID-19. The patients, both aged in their 50’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 463. The Health District also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Health District looking for mom, littermates of rabid cat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is actively trying to locate anyone who may have come into contact with a kitten that tested positive for rabies between October 12, 2021, and October 18, 2021. The kitten was found near Sikes Center Mall on October 18, 2021. The Health District is […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Health
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Texoma's Homepage

3 COVID-19 related deaths, 17 new cases reported

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths for the week to 12. The cases, ages 40s-90s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 461. No further information will […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
853
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy