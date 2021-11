The singer and actor had a fun night out on the town, as they had dinner with some of the ladies who starred in the iconic 90s sitcom. There’s nothing better than having a dinner with Friends, literally. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had dinner with some of their friends, who just so happen to have been from the cast of Friends on Thursday October 21. The 36-year-old popstar and 44-year-old actor met with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 57, and Lisa Kudrow, 58, for dinner at Sunset Towers in Hollywood.

