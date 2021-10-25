CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian West collaborates with luxury label Fendi

 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand, Skims, is collaborating with Fendi on a new clothing collection, the companies said on Monday.

The new collection that is slated to be launched on Nov. 9 was jointly designed by Kardashian West and British fashion designer Kim Jones, said Fendi, LVMH's Italian luxury fashion house.

Skims, which in April was valued at $1.6 billion, has gained popularity with younger shoppers since its launch in 2019 by Kardashian West, helped by the reality star and businesswoman's huge social media following.

Celebrity collaborations are a big business for major fashion labels; Fendi has previously worked with rapper Nicki Minaj and artist Joshua Vides.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

