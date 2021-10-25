CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury yields inch back to kick off October’s final trading week

By William Watts
 6 days ago
U.S. Treasury yields on Monday slip to start the final week of October, kicking off a period that will feature data on consumer confidence, gross domestic product and the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation...

Reuters

Dollar holds firm as Fed decision looms; yen dips on LDP victory

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar traded near a 2 1/2-week high to major peers on Monday as quickening inflation in the United States boosted the case for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. It approached a 1 1/2-week top to the yen after the safe-haven Japanese currency weakened as a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. seen running out of cash between mid-December and mid-February, as debt-limit fears return

The U.S. government is most likely to have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between mid-December and mid-February if the federal borrowing limit isn't raised, according to a new projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center. Projections from the think tank in Washington, D.C., are closely followed, and the latest one comes after Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed to a recent short-term increase in the debt limit following a standoff. Other analysts have predicted that the new "X Date" for the U.S. government, meaning when it would exhaust what are known as extraordinary measures and lack the cash to meet all its financial obligations, could come between mid-December and early January.
U.S. POLITICS
Jerome Powell
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US consumer spending up a modest 0.6% with inflation high

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation. At the same time, a key inflation barometer that’s closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last […]
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 1.6%, Giving Back Recent Gains

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell sharply on Wednesday, giving back some of its recent gains as investors monitored policy changes at global central banks. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 8 basis points to 1.534% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 10 basis point to 1.947%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

What Happens When the Fed Finally Tapers?

What happens when the Fed tapers? That is the billion (or trillion) dollar question. Before we delve into the possible outcome(s) though, we must first understand what tapering means. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to zero in March 2020 to help bolster growth....
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Term Treasury Yields Dip Again as Investors Wait for Fed's Next Move

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Tuesday, extending Monday's declines for long-dated government debt. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 2.3 basis points to 1.612% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 4.5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips to Start the Week

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower in volatile trading on Monday to start the final week of October. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 2 basis points to 1.636%. The yield traded as high as 1.673% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped less than 1 basis point to trade at 2.086%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
