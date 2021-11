The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching the movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 28 has a rocket debut all the way to No. 2 in the new psychological hypnotherapy thriller (it's a genre now!) Hypnotic, starring The Haunting of Hill House's Kate Siegel as a woman whose mind is corrupted by an evil therapist (Jason O'Mara). No. 1 for the second day in a row is Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, starring Charlie Hunnam as the famous royal sword yanker.

