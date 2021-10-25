CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study...

MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
Reuters

U.S. unveils crackdown on methane, starting with oil and gas rules

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane...
Daily Lobo

Oil, gas prices continue to rise as supply chain lags

Gasoline in New Mexico is the most expensive it’s been in seven years and continues to rise. In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for gasoline collapsed as demand plummeted. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has yet to fully recover production efforts though in-person commitments and adjacent demand for the product have largely resumed.
Columbian

U.S. to gauge climate damage from federal oil and gas sales

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. government regulators for the first time will analyze greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling on federal lands on a national scale, as the Biden administration steps up efforts to address climate change, the Interior Department said Friday. The announcement comes as officials are set...
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
HackerNoon

Can Technology Save the Oil and Gas Industry?

The day-to-day manual tasks in the Oil and Gas industry get replaced by automation due to the evolution of advanced technologies. Automation results in mitigated cost, improved quality, and efficiency of various industry niches. The industry was struggling with old school business methodologies before the pandemic also, also, before the health crisis also, the industry struggled with old-school methodologies. The need for infrastructure across every segment of the supply chain is enormous. It is possible to improve the level of pressure and flow of oil and gas through automation. Technology like AI and digital technology mitigate expenses by replacing human labor.
kfgo.com

Investors on board as U.S. oil majors dismiss wind and solar projects

HOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. oil firms are doubling down on drilling, deepening a divide with European rivals on the outlook for renewables, and winning support from big investors who do not expect the stateside companies to invest in wind and solar. Among a dozen U.S. fund managers contacted by...
jwnenergy.com

Oil declines after industry report shows rising U.S. inventories

Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated. Brent for December settlement fell 1.4 per cent to $85.21/bbl at 10:29 a.m. in London. WTI for December delivery dipped 1.7 per cent to $83.19/bbl. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles rose 2.32...
