CBOT Trends-Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soy up 7-10 cents

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Prices led higher by strong global demand...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to their highest prices in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies. Corn futures advanced on spillover strength from wheat's gains, traders said. Wheat rallied on a flurry of deals in the export...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat reaches highest price since December 2012

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures jumped on Monday on a flurry of global export demand and concerns about tightening world supplies, analysts said. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat, which was more than traders expected. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender. * CBOT December SRW settled up 24-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4 a bushel. The contract temporarily traded above $8 a bushel before trimming gains and reached the highest price for a most-active contract since December 2012. * K.C. hard red winter wheat reached the highest price for a front-month contract since May 2014, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract touched the highest since June 2011. * Analysts on average expect the USDA, in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, to report U.S. winter wheat planting as 88% complete, up from 80% the previous week, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, export demand

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for wheat in Chicago and Paris and demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Wheat export prices in Russia, the world's largest exporter, have been rising for four months on a weekly basis except one week in October when they took a brief pause. Chicago futures, a global benchmark for this market, are close to the highest since 2013 on Monday amid supply woes. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of November was $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Prices for supply in the second half of November are at $324, it added. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $9 to $325 a tonne while barley rose by $12 at $285 a tonne. GASC, Egypt's state wheat buyer, purchased 360,000 tonnes at its tender last week at the FOB price of $327-328.7 per tonne. A half of the purchase will come from Russia in December. Russian wheat exports are down by 31.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, partly because of the state export tax, which will continue to rise next week and will reach $69.9 per tonne. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,850 roubles/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($208.7) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,875 rbls/t -375 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 88,000 rbls/t +325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,355/t -$55 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,360/t -$40 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 50,300 rbls/t -500 rbls - white sugar, $635.3/t +$1.4 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.1612 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat nears 9-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose to their highest prices in almost nine years on Monday amid a flurry of deals in the global export market. Spillover strength from the rally helped lift CBOT corn futures against the backdrop of tightening world wheat supplies, traders said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat trades near multi-year high on supply woes, corn dips

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to trade near the previous session's highest since 2013 as tightening world supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn and soybeans edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.4% at $7.76...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls from Aug high, U.S. harvest delays cap losses

CANBERRA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Monday, retreating from a more than two-month high touched in the previous session, though concerns about harvest delays across the United States capped losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down...
AGRICULTURE
Barbara Lewis
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures mixed; MGEX spring wheat hits 10-1/2 year high

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with the front-month contract firming slightly after trading in negative territory for much of the session while deferred offerings weakened. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures dropped on a profit-taking setback after soaring to a 7-1/2-year high on Thursday, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat rose, topping out at a 10-1/2 year high on expectations that supplies of high-protein wheat will remain tight. * Declines in the winter wheat contracts were limited by concerns about the condition of the crop in the northern hemisphere as it nears its dormancy phase. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract rose 6.5% during October, its fifth straight month of gains. That marks the longest monthly streak of gains for CBOT wheat since 2007. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1/4 cent at $7.72-3/4 a bushel on Friday. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was off 4-1/4 cents at $7.85-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was up 18-1/2 cents at $10.56. * The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract peaked at $10.58, its highest since June 9, 2011. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy futures rise on harvest setbacks; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Friday, hitting a 2-1/2-month peak as harvest slowdowns across the Midwest left end users scrambling for supplies, traders said. "We are still trying to get high enough to entice some producer movement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat jumps 1.7% to highest since February 2013

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to multi-year highs on Thursday, shrugging off lackluster export data on hopes that overseas buyers will soon need to step up their purchases of U.S. supplies due to tight global stocks, traders said. * On a continuous basis, the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its highest since February 2013, while K.C. hard red winter wheat peaked at its highest since May 2014. * MGEX spring wheat rose 1.6% and threatened to take out the 10-1/2-year high hit earlier this week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said that export sales of wheat totaled 269,300 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 21. That was near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 570,000 tonnes and down from 362,374 tonnes the prior week. * Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase about 655,000 tonnes of wheat. * Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase around 90,000 tonnes of wheat after cancelling a previous tender seeking the same volume. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 12-3/4 cents at $7.72-1/2 a bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was 6-4/5 cents higher at $7.89-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat gained 16-1/2 cents to $10.38-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn eases from two-month top as crude oil slides

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged lower on Thursday, consolidating below a two-month high struck a day earlier as falling crude oil curbed support from a recent boom in ethanol demand. Wheat tracked corn lower, while soybeans inched up. Traders were waiting for weekly U.S. export sales...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on weak export figures

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by disappointing export sales data as well as some weakness in the crude oil market. * The crude oil market also weighed on soyoil futures. * Soymeal futures were flat. * Losses in soybeans were kept in check as the benchmark CBOT January futures contract found technical support around its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.183 million tonnes, below forecasts that ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 3-3/4 cents at $12.46 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was off 0.55 cent at 60.87 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was unchanged at $330.90 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2013 high, set for monthly gain of 7%

CANBERRA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher Friday to linger near a near 9-high high as concerns about global supplies pushed the grain towards monthly gains of 7%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% at $6.75-3/4 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures fall after three days of gains, hogs firm

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains on some profit-taking, traders said. Fresh signs of strength in the cash cattle markets had already been priced in, a trader said, and sharply higher prices for grain raised concerns about increased feeding costs.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to multiyear highs on Thursday with concerns about tight global supplies and strong export demand fueling the gains. MGEX spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 on expectations that overseas buyers will soon begin looking to the United States to fill their orders for high-protein wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn retreats from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, falling from a two-month high touched in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol and concerns about harvesting in the United States provided a floor to losses. Wheat followed corn lower, while soybeans also ticked lower. The...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains raises sunseed crop estimate, cuts rapeseed

PARIS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains has increased its monthly forecast for this year's European Union sunseed harvest by more than 200,000 tonnes to 10.16 million tonnes while lowering its rapeseed crop and import estimates, the consultancy said in an oilseed report. The latest estimate for the sunseed crop,...
AGRICULTURE

