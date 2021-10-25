Sony Launches the A7 IV Mirrorless Camera: Price, Release Date, and First Impressions

The Alpha 7 IV features a 33-megapixel full-frame image sensor and outstanding photo and video operability bringing new meaning to what a “basic” camera can accomplish. Sony made it clear from the initial briefing to the final press-release: the Alpha 7 IV takes “basic” to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image quality and performance, redefining the lofty standards set by the acclaimed Alpha 7 III. The new model features many of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies, including the latest BIONZ XR processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities from the flagship Alpha 1 combined with streamlined operability and enhanced reliability for photos and movies, making it the perfect all-around camera for today’s imaging enthusiasts and professionals. The Alpha 7 IV also boasts a 33MP (approx., effective) image resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a “basic” camera can accomplish.
