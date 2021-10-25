Little Girl Reunited With Special Toy Bear A Year After Losing It

I’m Chloe, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair blend, who would love to go to a quiet home of my own. I am currently in foster with one of my kittens (who is now 7 months!) that I still love playing with and grooming. I am shy when I meet new people, and I will take some time to get used to new faces and surroundings, but please be patient with me because I will come around! I don’t mind being pet or getting back rubs when I ask for them, but I am most content when I’m spending time together with you while you do your thing! I would be happiest in a home with no children but has other cats for me to play with. Especially in a home where Cagney, my kitten, could come with me! We are currently part of the October cat sale, where we, along with other cats and kittens, have 50% off our fee! Applications must be submitted by October 31st, with adoptions having to be completed by November 7th.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO