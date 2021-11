Now that FC Dallas’ playoff hunt is mathematically and irrefutably over, the biggest looming question in Frisco is the future of one Ricardo Pepi. Let’s start with the hard truth - Pepi is under contract through 2026. Considering how quickly things have unfolded for him and for FC Dallas, getting Pepi to sign a big contract may be the smartest business move for the team in recent years. They did it at the right time, just as Pepi’s rise was unfolding.

FRISCO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO