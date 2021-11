Now that we've more than a few cool mornings across the Gulf South I have to admit my concerns over tropical activity have certainly lessened. Granted, the official Hurricane Season as defined by the National Hurricane Center runs from the first of June through the end of November. It's very seldom that we see a lot of tropical activity in the final 30 days of the season but that doesn't mean Mother Nature can't throw us a curveball or two.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO