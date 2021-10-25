Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 6-11 Has ‘Strong Immune Response’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 has a “strong immune response” one month after the second dose.

The Cambridge-based company announced the latest results of its study of its two-dose vaccine for children Monday.

Kids ages 6 to 11 were given two 50 microgram doses 28 days apart. That’s half the dose given to adults.

There are 4,753 children in the study. All will be monitored for a year after their second shot to “assess long-term protection and safety,” according to the company.

Moderna said it plans to submit the results to the FDA soon.