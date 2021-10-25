CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 6-11 Has ‘Strong Immune Response’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 has a “strong immune response” one month after the second dose.

The Cambridge-based company announced the latest results of its study of its two-dose vaccine for children Monday.

Kids ages 6 to 11 were given two 50 microgram doses 28 days apart. That’s half the dose given to adults.

There are 4,753 children in the study. All will be monitored for a year after their second shot to “assess long-term protection and safety,” according to the company.

Moderna said it plans to submit the results to the FDA soon.

burlingtoncountytimes.com

Moderna says its vaccine is safe, effective for kids 6-11; US reentry will be harder for unvaccinated Americans: Today's COVID-19 updates

Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 through 11 shows a "robust" immune response in a study of more than 4,500 youths, the Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company said Monday. Moderna said it plans to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "in the near term." The randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled expansion study involved a two-dose vaccine. The dosage is half that of the adult vaccine.
NFL
CBS Boston

Is Moderna’s Booster Shot More Effective Than Others? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Nancy writes, “My husband and I had two doses of Pfizer in March and recently had breakthrough cases of COVID earlier this month. Is it still recommended that we get a booster and, if so, how long should we wait before we do?” It’s hard for me to give you a clear answer because we just don’t know for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
