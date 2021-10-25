CM Group Merges With Customer Engagement Company, Cheetah Digital

FlexEngage, the leading innovator of post-purchase marketing for retailers has announced that global sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES has chosen them to provide dynamic digital receipts for in-store shoppers across all its U.S. retail stores. Looking for a way to pull their transactional data into their Salesforce Service Cloud to strengthen offline to online relationships, Snipes partnered with flexEngage to deliver their digital receipts and pass this data along. Through the collaboration, SNIPES was not only able to further digitize the in-store shopping experience, but successfully introduce its in-store customers to an expanded shopping experience, personalized communication, and improved customer service. In 3 months post-pilot, SNIPES saw a 4X ROI return and 45% AOV increase from in-store to online.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO